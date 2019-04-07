Inzaghi left with bitter taste from Lazio’s ‘cursed’ Sassuolo draw

Simone Inzaghi lamented a ‘cursed match’ against Sassuolo after his Lazio side were held to a damaging 2-2 draw.

The Biancocelesti appeared on course for a surge into the top four after beating Inter at San Siro last weekend, only to fall to a shock midweek defeat at SPAL before dropping points against the Neroverdi in Rome on Sunday.

Ciro Immobile’s penalty put Lazio in front early in the second half but the visitors turned the game on its head with goals from Rogerio and Domenico Berardi, before Senad Lulic earned his side a point with a 96th minute equaliser.

The result leaves Lazio in seventh place in the Serie A table, three points behind their next opponents Milan in fourth, although the Biancocelesti still have a game in hand at home to Udinese to come.

“Taking just one point from Ferrara and Sassuolo isn’t much,” Inzaghi admitted.

“We must do more, but I’m bitter about the result. The team did what I asked them to. It was a cursed match.

He added: “We will analyse what happened. Today was different to the game in Ferrara, I’m satisfied with the performance.

“The next few games will dictate where we’ll end up. The next three [vs Milan, Udinese and Chievo] will be decisive for our season.

“We have faith, we must believe in what we’re doing. We must analyse the goals we conceded, there were moments of carelessness, but we put in a performance.”