Juventus and Inter consider striker swap

Juventus’ recent Champions League elimination has kickstarted the rumour mill ahead of the summer transfer window opening and the Old Lady are linked with a shock move for Inter’s Mauro Icardi.

With the Nerazzurri’s No.9 causing yet another stir at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this season, the ex-captain is expected to depart this summer and it could be in order to join their most bitter rivals.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are keen on Icardi and the Argentine could be involved in a move that also included his compatriot Paulo Dybala heading in the opposite direction.

Dybala has struggled in Turin this season and Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in the side appears to have stunted his development, leaving him open to a change of scenery.