Juventus continue push for Roma starlet

Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo could be in line for a summer switch to Juventus, with reports indicating the Bianconeri recently saw a €50 million offer turned down.

The 19-year-old has garnered countless headlines this season thanks to a stellar debut campaign for the Lupi, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed by rival competitors.

Topping the list of potential suitors is Juventus, as La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Old Lady recently made an offer of €50m for the former Inter youth product.

Roma immediately turned down the offer, as the Giallorossi would prefer to sell other players and keep the talented Italian within their ranks.

The Lupi are keen to extend Zaniolo’s contract and increase his wages in order to keep him, but that may prove somewhat difficult given the long list of clubs in line to sign him.

Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with moves for the 19-year-old, who has so far netted four goals in 23 appearances for Roma this season.