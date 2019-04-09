Juventus could be without Chiellini for Ajax clash

Giorgio Chiellini could miss Juventus’ match against Ajax on Wednesday after pulling up with a calf injury on Monday.

The Bianconeri were boosted by reports that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make the trip to Amsterdam after recovering from a thigh problem picked up during international duty for Portugal.

Those positive vibes have taken a slight hit however, as Chiellini is a serious question mark for the Champions League quarter-final match.

The Italian pulled up with calf problem at the end of training on Monday, and it appears his presence in Wednesday’s first leg is in doubt.

Massimiliano Allegri is already without the likes of Martin Caceres and Andrea Barzagli, meaning Daniele Rugani would have to feature alongside Leonardo Bonucci in defence.

More will be known when Juventus go through their final training session on Tuesday, but at this point Chiellini’s presence remains up in the air.