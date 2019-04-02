Juventus do enough to seal textbook win over Cagliari

Leonardo Bonucci marked his 250th Juventus appearance with a goal as the Old Lady won 2-0 at Cagliari to extend their lead atop Serie A to 18 points.

Moise Kean joined Bonucci on the scoresheet, putting the finishing touch on the result late on.

The Sardegna Arena isn’t the easiest of venues for travelling teams, nor was it for Italy’s leaders, but they did as they do and returned to Turin with the points.

Italy and Juve’s newfound golden boy Kean was booked for simulation early on in the first event of a relatively dull opener.

Bonucci netted two minutes later. A Federico Bernardeschi corner was met by the defender and his effort powered into Alessio Cragno’s goal. Completely unmarked, Bonucci was allowed to rise and nod into the corner from inside 12 yards.

Things continued uneventfully and the game’s first save came fifteen minutes later. Miralem Pjanic’s ball found Martin Caceres and his effort was denied by Cragno.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side don’t concern themselves with providing entertainment. They’re built to win. It showed.

The second half was as dull as the first, with little happening until Kean as the game entered its final ten minutes. The Italian did well to force his way towards goal but Cragno was equal to the effort.

Kean did find a way to beat Cragno before the end as Juventus got their second. Rodrigo Bentancur was put through and he slipped a ball across the six-yard box, leaving the young forward to kill the game.