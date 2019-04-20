Juventus down Fiorentina to claim eighth straight Scudetto

Juventus came back from a goal down in their 150th Serie A match Allianz Stadium to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and lift their eighth consecutive Scudetto.

Over 40,000 fans saw Nikola Milenkovic give Juventus a scare on six minutes, as he bagged the fasted goal against the Bianconeri this season. However, Alex Sandro got the equaliser late in the first half, then a German Pezzella own goal put the home side in front in the second.

As a result, Juventus have equalled Inter’s record of winning the Scudetto with five matches remaining – in the three point era – which the Nerazzurri set in 2007.

Ronaldo had a couple of early opportunities with one blasted way wide of goal, and the follow up, after a low ball played in by Miralem Pjanic, was missed by the Portuguese forward.

Then came the opener, and it was Milenkovic who blasted home from close range after Federico Chiesa got free on the right side and his low cross made its way through a group of players before reaching the defender, who made no mistake.

A quick counter attack from Fiorentina saw them have the numbers on Juve and race towards goal through Chiesa, but Kevin Mirallas’ eventual shot whistled over the crossbar.

Fiorentina were being pinned on the edge of their own box as Juventus went for an equaliser, though the Bianconeri were susceptible to the counter and Giovanni Simeone had the chance to play in Chiesa, but the eventual pass was blocked by Leonardo Bonucci.

Federico Bernardeschi went close with a low drive, which hit the side netting. While at the other end Fiorentina had the ball in the back of the net again, but it was ruled out as Simeone was in an offside position.

Despite having just 40 percent possession in the first half, it was Fiorentina who again went close to doubling their lead as Chiesa curled one towards the top corner from the edge of the area, it had Wojciech Szczesny beaten, but smashed off the upright.

Parity was restored as a Pjanic swung in a low corner towards the near post and Alex Sandro stooped to head home the equaliser.

The woodwork was the bane of Fiorentina as Chiesa rattled the crossbar with an effort from just inside the penalty area.

Seven minutes into the second half the comeback was complete as Ronaldo raced down the right side and fizzed in a low cross which was poked by Pezzella into his own net.

Ronaldo had a fantastic chance to settle the game after he was in on goal, but a brilliant block by Milenkovic saved La Viola. Then Bonucci forced Alban Lafont to tip his thunderous 20-yard strike over the bar.

WINNER WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER

Fiorentina made Juventus work for it, and could have been four or five goals up by half time, but as soon as Alex Sandro headed home the equaliser, the writing was on the wall. Over 60 percent possession and clearly still smarting from the Champions League exit, Juve slowly twisted the screw and got the result they needed. Juventus are champions once more and completely deserve it, by far the best team in Italy, and even when not operating to their full potential, they win. Just as they did on Saturday.

STRANGE ATMOSPHERE

Not for the first time this season there was an odd atmosphere in the Allianz Stadium. One half of the Curva Sud were protesting ticket prices and thus remained silent for the majority of the game, and when the bottom half of the Curva were silent, the stadium felt more like the theatre with fans waiting for ‘excitement’. Often, the 241 away fans were the loudest in the ground.