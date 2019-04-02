Juventus enquire after Barcelona flop

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers for attacker Philippe Couintho and Juventus have sent enquiries about his availability.

The Brazilian has had a difficult time of it at the Camp Nou following his big money move from Liverpool and the Blaugrana’s patience with him appears to have worn thin.

Having signalled that they are now willing to listen to offers for Coutinho, Barcelona have fielded interest from Juventus officials, according to a report in SPORT.

The former Espanyol man has struggled to live up to the expectations placed upon him at the Catalan club and hasn’t recreated the kind of form he showed in the Premier League.

Juventus are among the clubs who have shown an interest in potentially taking him off Barcelona’s hands at the end of the season but they aren’t the only side who have done so and are joined in that regard by Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and former club Liverpool.

Coutinho does have previous Serie A experience from his time with Inter, although on that occasion he also failed to reach the heights many expected of him as a young player.