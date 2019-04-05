Juventus look set to be thwarted in bid to sign Real Madrid player

Juventus look set to be rebuffed in their bid to sign Raphael Varane from Real Madrid as the European Champions prepare a huge contract renewal for the centre back.

Los Blancos are said to have tabled a new deal in the region of nine million euros, which is three more than the defender’s current contract, AS have reported.

The World Cup-winning defender had been linked with a move away from Madrid this summer with the Bianconeri, Bayern Munich and Manchester United all said to be interested.

However, since the return of Zinedine Zidane, it looks as if Real will do all they can to tempt the 25-year-old to stay at the club.

Varane has been a key part of this Madrid side who have dominated the Champions League in recent years and has played in 47 times this season.