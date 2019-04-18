Juventus midfielder out for the remainder of season

Sami Khedira will take no part in the remainder of Juventus’ season after confirming he will undergo knee surgery.

The former Real Madrid man has been limited to just 17 appearances this season due to a multitude of injuries, and he stated on his Twitter account that he will be forced to the sidelines due to an ongoing knee problem.

“After four months of continuous pain in my knee – some days worse than others – I have decided to undergo surgery, letting it fix and heal fully,” he wrote. “The surgery is planned to take place in the next two weeks.

“My complete focus is to be back at 100 percent for the start of the next campaign. I am already looking forward to fighting in order to achieve our goals next season again.”

The news means Khedira will have to watch from the sidelines on Saturday when Juventus look to clinch their eighth straight Scudetto against Fiorentina.