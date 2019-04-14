Juventus plan move for Barcelona defender

Samuel Umtiti is facing an uncertain future at Barcelona and Serie A giants Juventus could offer him a way out of the Camp Nou.

Clement Lenglet’s emergence in the first team while his compatriot spent time sidelined through injury has seen him fall down the pecking order and the Catalans could even allow him to leave in the summer.

According to Rai Sport, Juventus’ sporting director Fabio Paratici has the defender on a shortlist of players he’s working on luring to Turin this summer.

Juve see the move as feasible, and with Andrea Barzagli confirming he’ll retire at the end of the campaign, they need to add depth at the back.

On top of Lenglet’s progression, Barcelona have been linked with a move for Dutch sensation Matthijs de Ligt.