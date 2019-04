Leonardo Bonucci marked his 250th Juventus appearance with a goal as the Old Lady won 2-0 at Cagliari to extend their lead atop Serie A to 18 points.

Moise Kean joined Bonucci on the scoresheet, putting the finishing touch on the result late on.

The Sardegna Arena isn’t the easiest of venues for travelling teams, nor was it for Italy’s leaders, but they did as they do and returned to Turin with the points.