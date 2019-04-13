Juventus Player Ratings: Kean contributes as the Old Lady stumble

Juventus lost 2-1 as they travelled to the Stadio Paolo Mazza to take on SPAL with the Scudetto in sight.

Massimiliano Allegri opted to play many of his youngsters and rest his starters in anticipation of Tuesday’s Champions League return fixture against Ajax.

Moise Kean opened the scoring for the Bianconeri as they could have secured the Scudetto with a win or draw but Sergio Floccari’s goal gave SPAL the win and a much-needed three points as they battle relegation.