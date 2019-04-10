Juventus player ratings: Ronaldo seals draw against vibrant Ajax

Juventus secured a 1-1 draw at the Johan Cruyff Arena against Ajax in the Champions League Quarter-Final first leg on Wednesday, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo diving header.

The Portuguese met compatriot Joao Cancelo’s teasing delivery on the stroke of half-time to give the Bianconeri a crucial away goal, although the performance was soured by an almost immediate Ajax fightback.

With barely a minute gone in the second half, David Neres took advantage of a Cancelo mistake to draw the Dutch outfit level, ensuring the two teams go into the second leg at the Allianz Stadium all square.