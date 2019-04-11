Juventus plot swoop for Bayer Leverkusen winger

Juventus are readying a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt as they look to reinforce their attacking options ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old Germany international has been attracting interest from suitors from across the continent, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool said to be keeping tabs on him.

Sports Bild have reported that the Bianconeri are ready to get ahead of their European rivals and pay the player’s release clause which is currently set at €25 million.

The right-footed winger has bagged seven goals and 14 assists this season and is capable on either flank. Brandt was part of the Germany World Cup squad which crashed out at the group stage in Russia last summer.

Juve’s interest in the youngster adds fuel to the speculation that Douglas Costa could be set to depart the club this summer after an injury hit season with the club.