Juventus send scouts to watch Sporting CP star

Juventus sent scouts to Portugal at the weekend to watch attacking-midfielder Bruno Fernandes turn out for Sporting Clube de Portugal in a match against Desportivo Aves.

The Bianconeri are keen to bolster their midfield ahead of next season and it appears they have made Fernandes a target.

According to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, a number of scouts from across the continent were at Sporting’s game to watch the 24-year-old Portuguese international in action.

Reportedly, there were representatives from Manchester United and PSG in attendance and it is also rumoured that AC Milan are interested in the prolific midfielder.

Fernandes has scored 28 goals and registered 15 assists this season in all competitions, which is now a European record for a midfielder and was previously held by Frank Lampard who scored 27 goals in the 2009/10 season.

The midfielder scored the third goal in a 3-1 win over Aves on Saturday night in a routine win for the side from the capital.