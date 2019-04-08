Juventus set for big Cristiano Ronaldo boost

Cristiano Ronaldo is winning his battle to be fit for Juventus’ quarter-final against Ajax in the Champions League this week.

His participation was put into doubt after he sustained a thigh injury while on international duty for Portugal against Serbia and he has missed each domestic fixture since then.

The Bianconeri travel to Amsterdam on Wednesday night to take on the Dutch side and there is now renewed optimism that they will be able to call upon their talisman for the contest.

Despite fears over his fitness, Ronaldo trained with his teammates on Monday and there were no signs of niggling injury problems for the striker and he will travel with the squad for the game.

Douglas Costa is also closing in on a return from injury, having last featured two months ago in the 3-3 draw with Parma, although the news is less encouraging in relation to Emre Can.

The German suffered an ankle blow during the win over Milan on Saturday night which saw him exit that game early and as he is still feeling discomfort, is unlikely to feature at the Johan Cruyff Arena.