Juventus set to miss out on Portuguese starlet

Juventus are expected to be beaten to the signing of Benfica youngster Joao Felix as Manchester City are reportedly willing to match the player’s buy-out clause.

The 19-year-old has a €120 million release fee in his contract which the Premier League side are said to be prepared to meet.

Portuguese news outlet TVI have reported that City manager Pep Guardiola has given the board his seal of approval to push forward with negotiations for the player.

Earlier in the day another Portuguese publication, A Bola, said that Ronaldo would do everything he could to convince the youngster to join the Bianconeri, but a deal is dependant on whether the club would be willing to match the Premier League giants in meeting the release fee.

Both Felix and Ronaldo share the same agent, Jorge Mendes, which is hoped would help the Bianconeri in sealing the player’s signature.

Whilst City and Juve appear to be the frontrunners both PSG and Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring the situation.