Juventus Plan Summer Spending Spree After Champions League Failure

Despite sealing their eighth consecutive Serie A title on Saturday evening, Italian giants Juventus are planning to purchase no less than six footballers in the summer of 2009 to bolster their Champions League aspirations.

The Bianconeri were eliminated in the quarter-finals in mid-April by Dutch giants Ajax 3-2 on aggregate and an abundance of changes to the squad are expected to be made as the club target their first European title since 1996.

According to AS, one of the main transfer targets for the attack is Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who reportedly had a dispute with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp, and the Egyptian international is likely to take the place of South American forwards Douglas Costa and Paulo Dybala.

Juventus want to sign 19-year-old Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt but Spanish side Barcelona are the favourites to sign him so the Bianconeri could acquire Blaugrana centre-back Samuel Umtiti if they miss out on the Dutch starlet.

Adding more youth to the squad is another priority for La Vecchia Signora as they intend to sign two starlets from Portuguese club Benfica and another two from Italian rivals.

Attacking midfielder Joao Felix and centre-back Ruben Dias have been revelations for the Aguias this season but they will want at least €120 million for Felix and the Bianconeri might face competition from Atletico Madrid to sign Dias.

In addition to the foreign targets, Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa and Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo are linked with moves to Juventus after impressive seasons with their respective clubs.