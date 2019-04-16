Juventus v Ajax: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Ajax to the Allianz Stadium for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final match, with the tie level at 1-1 after the match in Amsterdam.

The return match of Juve’s Round of 16 game produced an epic 3-0 comeback win, while Ajax themselves battered Real Madrid 4-1 at the Estádio Santiago Bernabeu.

Ajax haven’t reached the Champions League last four since 1997, with Juventus looking to make their third semi-final in five years.

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Rugani, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Ronaldo, Dybala

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, De Ligt, Blind, Mazraoui; Schone, De Jong, Van De Beek; Ziyech, Tadic, Neres