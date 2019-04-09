Karsdorp injury leaves Roma without full-backs

After sustaining an injury in the 1-0 victory against Sampdoria on Saturday evening, Roma defender Rick Karsdorp has been ruled out for three to four weeks and it leaves Giallorossi coach Claudio Ranieri without any fit full-backs.

The Lupi play Udinese in their next Serie A match this Saturday night but the Dutch right-back will on the sidelines with fellow defenders Davide Santon and Aleksandar Kolarov.

La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Karsdorp has a lesion to his right hamstring, which will keep him out for about a month, while Santon is nursing a muscular injury of his own and Kolarov is suspended after accumulating three yellow cards in as many games.

Ranieri could rush Alessandro Florenzi back into the team despite his problems with his left calf and use Brazilian central defender Juan Jesus as a makeshift full-back.

If the veteran coach cannot bring in Florenzi at the last minute, the Italian newspaper reports that Roma might consider using a three-man defence.