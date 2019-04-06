Kean completes Juventus comeback against AC Milan

A late Moise Kean goal gave Juventus a hard fought comeback against AC Milan, winning 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Things started well for the Rossoneri as Krzysztof Piatek put the away side ahead just before half time, but a Paulo Dybala penalty and Kean’s 84th minute strike put Juventus on the verge of an eighth successive Scudetto.

Should Genoa beat Napoli on Sunday, the Bianconeri will be champions, and after Tuesday’s racial abuse and the resulting fall out, it would be fitting that Kean is the man to get the vital goal.

As is almost customary now, there was a sterile atmosphere in the stadium as Juve’s Curva Sud refused to make any noise for almost the majority of the game as they continue their protest against numerous actions of the club.

The first chance fell to Milan, after a mistake from Alex Sandro allowed Suso free on the right side and his cross found Piatek unmarked at the far post, but the Pole was unable to get his header on target.

Neither team were able to get a foothold in the game, though Milan did have most of the ball – 58 percent – but couldn’t make any headway against a resolute Juventus backline.

Franck Kessie got free inside the penalty area, but poked wide. The just after the half hour referee Michael Fabbri went to VAR with a suspected handball on Alex Sandro, but he deemed it involuntary and awarded a corner.

Not that is mattered as just moments later Milan took the lead through Piatek. A poor pass from Leonardo Bonucci was cut out by Tiemoue Bakayoko and he fed the No.19, who was unmarked in the area, and got his 21st of the season.

Juventus almost went in level at the break as Mario Mandzukic tried a bicycle kick from 12 yard out which needed an acrobatic save from Pepe Reina to keep it out.

Immediately after the break Milan forced a good save from Wojciech Szczesny as Hakan Calhanoglu tried his luck from range. Then Fabio Borini had a deflected effort go just wide.

All Milan’s hard work was undone on the hour at Mateo Musacchio clumsily brought down Dybala in the box. The Juventus No.10 stepped up and fired straight down the middle to level the scoreline.

Both Borini and Calhanoglu hit the side netting, with the latter going extremely close with a freekick. Then Piatek found himself in on goal, but Daniele Rugani did just enough to ensure he was unable to get the shot in.

Meanwhile at the other end Moise Kean blasted over from close range, Alex Sandro headed just wide, then Federico Bernardeschi put a good chance into the stands.

Milan had been warned and six minutes from time, Miralem Pjanic picked the ball up just outside the penalty area and played a wonderful ball to Kean, who fired low into the far left corner.

ALL HAIL THE KEAN

Seven goals in his last seven matches, Kean has arrived. Juventus looked void in the final third, with Reina only tested on one real occasion, but on came Kean and got the winner, looking lively and with a point to prove after the testing week he has had. But what a way to end it.

ATTENTION ON THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Juventus kept their unbeaten home run in tact, but it wasn’t as easy as it should have been given they had to come back from a goal down to win. They were second best for most of the first half, and although better after getting back on level terms, there was a distracted element to Juve’s play. They seemed happy to let Milan have the ball and perfectly willing to play on the counter, almost as if Serie A is wrapped up and the Champions League is the main focus.

MISTAKE AFTER MISTAKE

Gennaro Gattuso will be livid at the way his side lost the game. On top for the most part, and had the majority of possession, at times almost 60 percent in the first half. While also creating the better chances, until the final moments. The lack of support for Piatek is evident, and lack of ideas a problem. With Champions League football the goal, the level of performance needs to improve as Lazio, Roma and Atalanta are breathing down the Rossoneri necks.