Koulibaly tops Manchester United’s defensive shortlist

Manchester United have identified Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as their number one defensive target after being priced out of a move for Real Madrid centre back Raphael Varane.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put the 27-year-old at the top of his wish list after it has emerged that Real Madrid will not let Varane go for less than his €500 million release fee.

According to reports in the Daily Express, United would have to meet Koulibaly’s €129 million buy-out clause which would eclipse the record price paid for a defender which currently stands at the €85 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk.

It is said to be unlikely that Napoli would be willing to let the Senegalese international go for anything less than what is set in his contract.

Koulibaly joined the club in 2014 from Belgian side Genk and has gone on to play over 150 games for the Partenopei.