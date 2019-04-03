Late SPAL penalty deals a blow to Lazio’s Champions League hopes

Lazio failed to make the most of AC Milan’s mid-week slip up, as the Biancocelesti fell 1-0 to SPAL in controversial fashion on Wednesday.

The Rossoneri could only manage a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Tuesday, opening the door for Simone Inzaghi’s men to close the gap to fourth to just one point with a win.

It wasn’t meant to be however, as Andrea Petagna fired home a late penalty – despite SPAL’s Thiago Cionek telling the referee there was no foul – to boost the Biancazzurri’s chances of survival.

As for Lazio, while they will certainly question referee Marco Guida’s thought process, it must be said their performance wasn’t up to standard either.

The first chance of the night fell to Ciro Immobile as his angled drive looked destined for the back of the net, only for Emiliano Viviano to keep it out at full stretch.

SPAL responded in the 24th minute via a Sergio Floccari shot, while Manuel Lazzari should have done better on the counter minutes later. The Italian found himself in the penalty area with a great opportunity, only to scuff his shot at the last moment.

From there the home side upped the tempo, and Mohamed Fares angled effort forced Strakosha into another tough spot that he expertly dealt with.

The two teams headed into half-time at 0-0, with SPAL the happier of the sides given their performance overall.

Lazio came close to taking the lead minutes after the restart via Lucas Leiva. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic picked out the Brazilian, but he couldn’t get off a clean shot, allowing Viviano to stop the danger.

It proved to be one of the rare moments of intrigue in the second half, as neither side fashioned much in terms of clear cut chances.

A rare chance came in the 72nd minute when Milinkovic-Savic knocked a ball down for the oncoming Marusic, but he fired well over the bar.

Just when it seemed like the match was destined for a scoreless draw, action and drama ensued out of nowhere.

Afer Strakosha denied Fares with a great save, a curious scene played out.

Thiago Cionek was initially booked for simulation after a faint touch from behind by Patric in the penalty area. Referee Marco Guida opted to consult with VAR, and although Cionek stated there was no foul, the penalty was awarded.

Petagna stopped up and fired past Strakosha to give the home side the lead, along with three important points.