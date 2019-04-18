Lazio fans direct racist chants at AC Milan midfielder

The controversy surrounding AC Milan’s 1-0 victory over Lazio continues, as Biancocelesti fans have been caught on video directing racist chants at Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Tensions between the clubs remain high after the Frenchman and Franck Kessie were seen parading Francesco Acerbi’s shirt like a trophy after the Rossoneri’s win in response to the Italian’s assertion that Lazio were the more talented side.

Things continue to boil over from the incident, as Milan News and several other outlets have posted a video of Lazio supporters directing racist chants at Bakayoko during the Biancocelesti’s 2-0 victory over Udinese on Monday.

???? CHE VERGOGNA! ???? CORO RAZZISTA DEI TIFOSI DELLA LAZIO CONTRO BAKAYOKO ????

"Questa banana è per @TimoeB08": orribile coro intonato ieri sera durante #LazioUdinese.

Chissà se ora diranno qualcosa i vari Pecoraro, Capezzone, Gravina, Malagò, Giorgetti e tutti gli altri… pic.twitter.com/i1CKf0ShTs — MilanNews.it (@MilanNewsit) April 18, 2019

“This banana is for Bakayoko,” can be heard from the Lazio supporters in the video posted above.

It remains to be seen whether the FIGC will step in and investigate the incident.

Lazio play host to Chievo this Saturday, while Milan travel for a clash with Parma.