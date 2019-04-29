Lazio handed suspended sentence for racist chants

Lega Serie A announced that Lazio have been handed a partial stadium closure for one game – as a suspended sentence – for racist chants during their match against AC Milan.

The incident stems from the Biancocelesti’s Coppa Italia second leg tie against the Rossoneri last week, when racist chants were heard from the travelling supporters.

A sentence was handed down on Monday, and the Lega Serie A has announced that the only punishment will be the closure of the Curva Nord at the Stadio Olimpico for one match.

Given that Lazio were not on a warning, the sentence will be suspended and no further action will be taken unless the Biancocelesti are involved in another incident over the course of the next 12 months.

The decision was taken despite the Disciplinary Committee pointing out that 90 percent of the 4,049 travelling supporters were heard repeatedly directing racist chants at Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko from the Terzo Anello Verde section