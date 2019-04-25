Lazio statement distances club from supporters’ racist behaviour

Lazio supporters once again put themselves at the centre of a racism storm as they aimed even more vile chants at AC Milan’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Not for the first time this week, the Biancocelesti fans had an inflatable banana with them in the stands and sang that it was “for Bakayoko”, as they beat Milan at the Stadio San Siro to reach the Coppa Italia final.

Franck Kessie also found himself as the victim of disgusting taunts, as the travelling support mimicked monkey noises at the Ivorian when he was in possession, subjecting Bakayoko to the same treatment, most notably and audibly when he received a yellow card.

“The club distances ourselves from the behaviour and demonstrations that do not reflect in any way the values of sport promoted by this club for 119 years,” read an official club statement released after the game.

“We reject and dispute the simplistic tendency of some media outlets that consider the entire Lazio support responsible for the acts of a few isolated individuals.

“The club have always fought for respect, for legality and for correct conduct.”