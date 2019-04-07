Lazio strike late to rescue draw against Sassuolo

A stoppage time equaliser from captain Senad Lulic salvaged a point for Lazio in a fraught 2-2 draw with Sassuolo at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The hosts led through a Ciro Immobile penalty and dominated most of the game, but they were punished for their wastefulness in front of goal when Rogerio and substitute Domenico Berardi struck to complete a comeback for the Neroverdi, only for Lulic to tap in on the 96th minute.

The result leaves Lazio in seventh place on 49 points, three points behind their next opponents Milan in fourth, although the Biancocelesti have a game in hand to come.

Lazio were on top throughout the first half as Francesco Acerbi had a header saved by a diving Andrea Consigli, Federico Peluso’s clearance rebounded just wide after hitting the onrushing Immobile and Luis Alberto’s rolled finish from the edge of the box went the wrong side of the post.

The Aquile eventually broke the deadlock just eight minutes after the break when they were awarded a penalty for a Federico Peluso handball and Immobile stepped up after a VAR review to send Consigli the wrong way with a neat finish.

However, the lead didn’t last long as the Neroverdi drew level against the run of play just four minutes later when some pinball inside the box landed in Rogerio’s path at close range and the Brazilian made no mistake.

Lazio were immediately back on the front foot and could’ve twice taken the lead through Immobile, who was played through on goal by substitute Joaquin Correa only to see a weak finish saved by Consigli, before later fluffing his lines completely as he hit a left-footed finish wide with the goal gaping and only the keeper to beat.

Consigli came to Sassuolo’s rescue again when he palmed a Sergej Milinkovic-Savic header away from danger, before a counter-attack sent Neroverdi replacement Berardi clean through on goal to slot a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Lazio launched bodies forward for a final assault and were rewarded when Immobile rolled a cross into the six-yard box where Lulic was lurking to tap in.

Ciro, where art thou?

What Lazio would give for the Ciro Immobile of last season right now. The Italy striker has been remarkably prolific since joining the capital club two-and-a-half years ago, but is currently going through his worst patch of form in a blue and white shirt.

His penalty was expertly dispatched and his late assist saved the day, but he should’ve put the game beyond doubt with the chances he squandered in open play. Twice the 29-year-old was sent clear in the box with just the keeper to beat and twice he failed to find the net. It’s hard to imagine the Immobile of last season missing those chances.

Immobile has more than enough credit in the bank to keep the fans and his coach on his side, but if Lazio are to stay the course in their hunt for a Champions League place they’ll need the player they know and love to return to them.

Sassuolo home and dry

Sassuolo haven’t had an awful lot to cheer about lately, with their 4-0 win over Chievo in midweek ending an eight-match winless streak that has seen them gradually slide down the table.

However, in the space of three days they have not only returned to winning ways but now ended a run of three consecutive away defeats and what’s more, against one of Serie A’s form teams, even if they will feel sick at having victory snatched from them at the death.

A mid-table finish is as good as Roberto De Zerbi’s can hope for this season but the last couple of performances appear to have banished any lingering fears that they could still be sucked into the relegation fight.