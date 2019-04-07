Lazio v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

Lazio aim to revive their push for a top four finish with the visit of Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Biancocelesti were on a high after beating Champions League rivals Inter at San Siro a week ago, only to fall to a shock defeat to lowly SPAL three days later.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side, meanwhile, beat Chievo 4-0 on Thursday to end an eight-match winless streak.

However, the Neroverdi have historically struggled in this fixture having lost 7 of their last 11 meetings with the capital club, winning two and keeping just one clean sheet in that time.

Lazio are looking to record four consecutive home Serie A wins for the first time since Ocobter 2015, while Sassuolo have lost their last three away games against Bologna, Milan and Empoli.

Simone Inzaghi is without injured pair Jordan Lukaku and Valon Berisha, while Marlon, Claud Adjapong and Gianluca Scamacca are sidelined for the visitors.

Lazio’s next league fixture is a crucial trip to fourth-placed Milan and they have seven players who are one yellow card away from being suspended for that vital clash: Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Milan Badelj, Stefan Radu, Senad Lulic, Thomas Strakosha and Riza Durmisi.

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Badelj, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile

Sassuolo: Consigli; Demiral, Magnani, Peluso; Lirola, Locatelli, Sensi, Duncan, Rogerio; Boga, Matri