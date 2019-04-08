LIVE: Forza Italian Football Podcast | Serie A Round 31

Another weekend of Serie A has come and gone – with one game left to play – and the FIFpod is back to discuss the lot.

Juventus are one step away from being crowned champions for the eighth straight season, Inter, Atalanta and Lazio all drew in the Champions League race, while AC Milan lost and Roma took full advantage by beating Sampdoria.

At the bottom, Udinese got a huge win over Empoli, Cagliari beat SPAL and Frosinone might have given themselves slim hope of survival with a shock win at Fiorentina.

Conor Clancy has his favourite duo with him to discuss it all as Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria return. The recording is live, so head over and join in the comments section, where you can put your questions to the guys as they go.