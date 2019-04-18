Manchester United and Manchester City battle it out for Inter outcast

Mauro Icardi is expected to pack his bags and leave Inter this summer, and it appears Manchester United or Manchester City could be a potential landing spot.

The Argentine is back in the Nerazzurri fold after missing a month of action after he was stripped of his captaincy back in February.

Despite starting in Inter’s last three Serie A matches, a summer exit is still expected and Forbes reports both United and City are keen to secure his signature.

Although City still have Sergio Aguero in the mix, the Argentine is 31 and bringing Icardi in would mean securing a replacement for the former Independiente man – especially given Gabriel Jesus’ lacklustre campaign.

As for United, the Red Devils are ready to move on from Romelu Lukaku as the Belgian has been inconsistent during his spell in Manchester.

Icardi’s departure from Inter would create a void in the Nerazzurri attack, and Forbes suggests the two parties haven’t ruled out a potential swap.

The two Manchester clubs may have to move fast however, as the report does state that Real Madrid also remain in the mix for Icardi’s signature.