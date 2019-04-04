Mandzukic: Success is in Juventus’ DNA

Mario Mandzukic revealed that his decision to sign a contract extension at Juventus stemmed from a mutual winning mentality and desire for success.

The Croatia international penned a new deal to tie him to the perennial Serie A champions until June 2021, as he looks to add to the three Scudetti and as many Coppa Italia triumphs in his three full seasons at the club.

“I have enjoyed many beautiful moments here and I have an excellent relationship with the club,” the former Bayern Munich forward told JTV following his renewal.

“Juventus’ ambitions are well known, to try to win every trophy possible. This mentality has always been in the DNA of this club and I am proud to be part of this great team.

“The most important thing is to go out as a winner and apart from scoring goals there are many other ways I can help my teammates. I am very pleased that people appreciate this, especially our wonderful fans.”

Mandzukic has scored 43 goals in 158 appearances for the Biancononeri since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015.