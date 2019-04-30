Marotta: Inter happy with Spalletti

It looks as though Luciano Spalletti will remain in charge of Inter next season after CEO Giuseppe Marotta threw his support behind the 60-year-old.

The Nerazzurri are on track for a return to the Champions League as they currently sit third in the standings with four matches remaining.

Despite a top four finish last season, rumours have linked Inter with a move for Antonio Conte, but Marotta seemed to pour cold water by stating the club are fully behind Spalletti.

“Have I closed a coach for next year? It is Spalletti,” he stated to a crowd during the presentation of the book ‘From Calciopoli to Pink Floyd’ by Alberto Costa.

“He has a contract and we’re happy.”

Inter currently sit three points up on Atalanta for third place with four matches remaining.

Next up for the Nerazzurri is a clash with Udinese on Saturday before closing out their campaign against Chievo, Napoli and Empoli.