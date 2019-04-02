Mediocre AC Milan held by Udinese

Krzysztof Piatek’s 20th goal of the Serie A season wasn’t enough for AC Milan who could only manage 1-1 draw with Udinese on Tuesday evening.

Just under 50,000 fans packed into the Stadio San Siro, as coach Gennaro Gattuso opted for a 4-3-1-2, playing Piatek alongside Patrick Cutrone, with Lucas Paqueta as a trequartista.

Initially the changes worked as Piatek fired in at the end of the first half, but Kevin Lasagna equalised for the visitors 65 minutes in, as Milan failed to win their third Serie A match in succession.

The result leaves Milan fourth in the Serie A table, one point behind Inter, and four ahead of Lazio, though they both play on Wednesday night.

Both teams struggled to create many clear cut chances in the opening period, with Milan going closest though Paqueta, who shot just over the crossbar from distance.

With the added support given to Piatek he looked more dangerous and a great takedown in the box allowed him a strike on goal, but his spinning volley was pushed away by Juan Musso.

Then, just before the break, Piatek headed straight at Musso after Cutrone played an excellent ball into the six-yard box, but the goalkeeper could only parry back into the path of the Pole, who made no mistake at the second attempt.

Neither side were able to get a handle on the game in the second half as it became decidedly more scrappy.

Just after the hour Musso flapped at a corner and missed, but Piatek was unable to poke in from close range instead hitting the strewn goalkeeper which unintentionally launched an Udinese counter.

From there Seko Fofana went bursting forward, and found an unmarked Lasagna on the penalty spot, and he made no mistake firing past Pepe Reina.

It could have been two moments later as Sebastien De Maio flashed a header inches wide from a Rodrigo De Paul freekick. Then Lasagna fired off target from a tight angle.

As time marched on, Milan threw everything at Udinese in hope of getting a winner, with their best chance coming through an unmarked Samuel Castillejo who smashed straight at Musso from 12 yards out.

INJURIES A FACTOR

Both Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lucas Paqueta went off in the first half through injury, and while the goalkeeper’s impact is negligible, the blow of the Brazilian going off was very much felt. Paqueta was the only Milan player who looked like he had that little bit extra, that bit of creativity and when he left the pitch, so did Milan’s most dangerous player. It was amplified in the second 45 minutes as the Rossoneri had pinned Udinese into their own half, but there was no guile from the home team which would have broken the Zebrette down.