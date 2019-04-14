Mihajlovic: I didn’t like what Juventus did at SPAL

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (FLORENCE) – Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic hit out at Juventus for their decision to field youth team players against SPAL.

Mihajlovic believes that the fact Juventus had many youth players in their game against SPAL, made it easier for the Spallini, who are in the fight against relegation just like Bologna.

“I didn’t like what Juventus did at SPAL,” Mihajlovic told reporters after the game. “One thing is to play against the Juventus starting eleven, and it’s hard, another is to play against those who play less, and it’s still very difficult as most of them would be starters in most Serie A teams.

“But it’s something very different to play against youth sector players. SPAL did what they had to do, they went out and got the win.

“It’s not something I like, and I know they don’t give a s*** about it. We have to get as many points as possible, focus on ourselves, and that’s it. Italian football can be like this.”

The Serbian coach was disappointed with Bologna’s performance against Fiorentina, and underlined that if the Rossoblu continue to play like this, avoiding relegation will be a much harder task.

“Today we got a good result, but that’s it,” Mihajlovic went on. “When you cannot win it’s important not to lose. However, it’s a step back compared to the latest matches.

“I didn’t like the performance, we have to play better. We had good spirit, but lacked the usual courage. We made too many mistakes in the build up, with too many long balls.

“If we play like this in the next few games it will be harder to stay up.”

Mihajlovic was at Fiorentina himself back in 2010/11 and having fallen out with the fans in the past, he has often received stick from the Viola ultras when he returned as an opponent.

“The Fiorentina fans, the Curva Fiesole, have always called me s*** Serbian,” Mihajlovic underlined.

“Today I got claps because I came out onto the pitch with Vincenzo Montella.”

The Fiorentina ultras put up a protest against the club owners, Diego and Andrea Della Valle, and Mihajlovic disagreed with them.

“The Fiorentina fans should want to keep the Della Valle, not try to get them to leave,” Mihajlovic claimed.