Milinkovic-Savic: I want to be the midfield Ibrahimovic

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has stated he is keen to become the Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the middle of the park.

The Serbian remains a key figure for the Biancocelesti as they continue their push for place in the top four.

Once compared to Ibrahimovic by Fabio Capello, the 24-year-old conceded he could see why.

“I really like Ibrahimovic as a player and as a person, so I really like this comparison,” he told DAZN.

“We’re similar in terms of physical stature and technique, and I also jump like him in the box.

“I missed scoring goals because last year I scored so many. Now, I often play deeper because Luis Alberto plays further up the pitch.

“I’m focused on the final few matches of the season so we can qualify for the Champions League and progress in the Coppa Italia.

“I’m hoping to qualify for the Champions League before the final day of the season.”

Milinkovic-Savic was linked with several of Europe’s top clubs last summer, but he revealed his only focus was on Lazio.

“I knew I’d stay at Lazio,” he added. “I heard about the speculation, but I didn’t focus on it too much.”

Lazio take on AC Milan at the San Siro on Saturday.