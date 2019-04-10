Montella could be appointed as Pioli’s successor at Fiorentina on Wednesday

Fiorentina have lined up former coach Vincenzo Montella as Stefano Pioli’s replacement following the latter’s resignation from the club on Tuesday.

La Viola are said to be keen to begin planning for next season as soon as possible and are hoping to make a swift appointment.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Montella, who managed the club from 2012-2015, is favourite to land the job and could be installed as early as Wednesday.

“I have always assumed my responsibilities,” Pioli said upon his resignation, as reported by ANSA.

“I have always ensured my professionalism, respect and maximum commitment in my work.

“Reluctantly, today I find myself forced to leave because my professional and, more importantly, my human abilities have been questioned.”

Pioli’s resignation comes off the back of a disappointing home defeat to Frosinone which means Fiorentina have won just one league game in their last ten.

La Viola do still have the Coppa Italia to play for though and will travel to take on Atalanta in their semi-final second leg at the end of the month with the score locked at 3-3.