Montella: Fiorentina couldn’t finish things off

After a 2-1 defeat to Juventus, Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella was happy with his side’s performance, but admitted his side were unable to provide the finishing touch.

Over 40,000 fans saw Nikola Milenkovic give Juventus a scare on six minutes, as he bagged the fasted goal against the Bianconeri this season. However, Alex Sandro got the equaliser late in the first half, then a German Pezzella own goal put the home side in front in the second.

“In the first half you only saw Fiorentina,” Montella told the press. “But we couldn’t find finish things off. It was a little picture of our season.

“I think the team played a great game in a difficult stadium. On one hand I’m happy with the performance, on the other I’m angry for not being able to get a result.

“With a bit of luck we could have got a result. However, we have to be happy with the performance.

“I have good feelings, on Sunday we didn’t concede to Bologna, and today we didn’t suffer too much. We created a lot.

“We have to go into the next few games with the same confidence.”

Federico Chiesa was the star of the show for Fiorentina and caused Juventus plenty of problems in the first half, and Montella didn’t immediately dismiss suggestions of a move to the Bianconeri for the player next season.

“Right now, I am his coach,” Montella said. “And all I’m thinking about is making him better. In terms of a move, that is up to the club.

“In my opinion he can play for any team in Europe, he is a very very good player.”