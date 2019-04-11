Montella: I had other options but I chose Fiorentina

New Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella insists he turned down other offers to return to the Viola, though he knows hard work is needed to win the fans over.

The 44-year-old takes over from Stefano Pioli, who resigned from his position on Tuesday after stating the club had questioned his character.

Montella returns after leading Fiorentina from 2012 to 2015, and he revealed he was convinced to return by the club’s management.

“The Della Valle family and director Pantaleo Corvino convinced me,” he stated at a press conference. “It was a different Fiorentina back then that was at the end of a difficult time.

“We will begin with players that are eager to make a difference and not dwell on the past, and who are looking forward with strength and conviction. As for the fans, if we get going quickly then this could be an historic season.

“I accepted this position because I love this profession, though it’s not true I had no other options.

“I had many offers, including other clubs in Italy, but they didn’t convince me.

“I came to Fiorentina because I spoke with Corvino about football for three hours and I admire his passion.”

One player Montella has singled out is Federico Chiesa, as he believes the Italian is a difference maker.

“Chiesa is an extraordinary player,” he added. “Every coach would love to work with him.

“He’s hungry, he’s talented and that shows in every training session.”