Napoli an option for Barcelona midfielder

The agent of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, who is currently on loan at Premier League side Arsenal, has suggested the Spaniard could be open to a potential switch to Napoli.

Suarez joined Arsenal on loan in January but has made just four substitute appearances for the Gunners, leading to speculation that they would not be willing to make the signing permanent which leaves the door open for the Partenopei.

“My client has a two-year contract with Barcelona, but the interest of a team like Napoli is always welcome,” Felix Guende, the player’s agent, said to Radio Kiss Kiss.

The midfielder began his career at Celta Vigo’s B team before moving to Manchester City and later Barcelona via Sevilla and Villareal.