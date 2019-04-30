Napoli fans back Callejon after Ultras rejected his shirt

Napoli fans from across the globe have backed Jose Callejon after supporters refused his shirt when the Spaniard threw it into the crowd following their 2-0 victory away at Frosinone.

Callejon, who made his 300th appearance for the Partenopei, chucked his jersey into the stand only to see it flung back in his direction.

Supporters have since released a statement in support of the 32-year-old and thanked him for his service to the club.

“You have always honoured the shirt with respect and loyalty,” read the show of support.

“We support and defend you and that shirt from afar. Jose, one of us, continues to struggle and make us dream, the day has come to triumph.”

The statement was signed by supporter groups from Brazil, Germany, England, Switzerland and many more countries from around the world.