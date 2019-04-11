Napoli Player Ratings: A nightmare at the Emirates for Zielinski

It’s never easy when Napoli go to England and their wait for a win there extended to nine games on Thursday night as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

And it was always likely to end this way. The pair had met twice prior to this in European competition – during the group stages of the 2013/14 Champions League – and on both of those occasions the hosts ran out winners with a 2-0 scoreline.

Piotr Zielinski, in particular, was disappointing for the visitors as they now return to Campania empty-handed ahead of the second leg. Have your say and rate the players’ performances!