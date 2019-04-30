Napoli President Demands €100 million for Insigne

The future of Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne seems to be in doubt and Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly wants to sell him for no less than €100 million.

Apparently the relationship between the 27-year-old and Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has deteriorated and club are planning to make changes to the squad during the 2019 summer transfer window.

According to Il Mattino, De Laurentiis has set Insigne’s price at €100m but Mino Raiola, the forward’s agent, wants the Napoli patron to lower price tag so it is easier for any clubs interested to make the negotiation process smoother.

The 69-year-old has no intention of lowering the price for the Italian international but it might be a tactic used by Partenopei owner to ensure that he makes a sufficient profit by selling the player.

Insigne has scored nine goals in 25 Serie A games so far in the 2018/19 season, but he has found the back of the net just twice since the Christmas break.