Napoli v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta won’t have it easy as they look to continue their Champions League dreams away to Napoli in Serie A on Monday evening.

Napoli have won their last three Serie A games against Atalanta: have they never seen four consecutive wins against the Bergamaschi in their Serie A history.

If there’s a lack of goals at the Stadio San Paolo it won’t be through a lack of trying. Napoli (582) and Atalanta (554) are the two sides with the most shots on goal this season.

Atalanta have picked up 25 points in the second half of the season, only Juventus have picked up more (31) – Napoli are fifth on this list (23).

Napoli: Ospina; Malcuit, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Callejón, Allan, Fabián Ruiz, Zielinski; Mertens, Milik.

Atalanta: Gollini; Mancini, Djimsiti, Masiello; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Castagne; Pasalic; Gomez, Zapata.