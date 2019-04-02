Paqueta and Donnarumma in doubt for AC Milan’s showdown with Juventus

AC Milan could be without Lucas Paqueta and Gianluigi Donnarumma for their clash against Juventus on Saturday.

The pair were forced off during the Rossoneri’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Udinese on Tuesday in separate incidents.

Donnarumma picked up his injury early in the contest, as after misjudging a long ball and being caught outside of his penalty area, the youngster put the ball out for a corner.

However during the move he pulled up with a muscular problem and was then replaced by Pepe Reina.

As for Paqueta, the Brazilian was taken down by a hard Valon Behrami tackle.

The incident forced the midfielder off the pitch, and the sprained right ankle he received prevented him from putting any pressure on his foot.

Paqueta was seen leaving San Siro on crutches with a heavily bandaged right ankle.

The prospects aren’t promising for either player, as they will both undergo tests to assess their fitness, but they are both doubts to feature against Juventus.