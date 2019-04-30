Parma and Sampdoria team up for shirt swap

Sunday’s Serie A match between Parma and Sampdoria will see the two clubs “swapping shirts” in a show of solidarity.

The match takes place at the Stadio Tardini on Sunday and will see the home side wearing a version of the Samp shirt, but with the blue, white and yellow colours of Parma.

Sampdoria will don a white shirt that features their blue, red and black colours in the design of the Ducali jersey.

United in colours and in passion. For the first time in the history of Italian football, Parma and Sampdoria come together. The story of a friendship.

Buy the jersey now.

“A history than consists of great match-ups on the pitch and a storied friendship in the stands,” read a statement on the Parma and Sampdoria website. “Parma Calcio 1913 and Unione Calcio Sampdoria are two examples of sportsmanship, fairness and loyalty.

“For around 30 years, while the two teams have competed to win, the two sets of supporters have shown mutual respect, love and passion for their teams’ shirts.

“Today, the two clubs have decided to mark this historic link between the fans by creating special mash-up kits thanks to collaboration from the technical sponsorsErreà and Joma.

“On 5 May, when the teams meet at the Stadio Tardini on matchday 36 in Serie A, Parma will wear a Gialloblù version of the Sampdoria kit while the Blucerchiati will wear a special version of their kit featuring the Crociati’s cross.”

The shirts, dubbed as #BluCrociati by both sides, worn by the players will be auctioned off with the money going to children’s hospitals in both areas.