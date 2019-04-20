Parma v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan will be looking to take another step towards securing Champions League football for next season as they meet Parma at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Parma’s last two league games have ended goalless (0-0 against Torino and Sassuolo) and have never drawn three consecutively 0-0 in Serie A. But both teams have scored in each of Parma’s last two Serie A home games against Milan, with seven goals scored overall (3.5 per game).

Milan have won eight of their last 11 Serie A games against Parma (D1 L2), scoring

at least two goals in nine of those.

The Rossoneri have lost their last two Serie A away games and could lose three away matches in a row for the first time since October 2017.

Parma: Sepe, Alves, Dimarco, Gazzola, Gagliolo, Iacoponi, Barillà, Kucka, Scozzarella, Ceravolo, Gervinho.

AC Milan: Donnarumma, Romagnoli, Conti, Zapata, Rodriguez, Kessié, Çalhano?lu, Bakayoko, Borini, Pi?tek, Suso.