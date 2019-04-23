Patrick Vieira open to coaching Inter and Arsenal

Former Inter midfielder Patrick Vieira has hinted he could one day return to the club as coach, as well as being open to the possibility of a move to England.

Currently in charge of Nice, the French side are eighth in Ligue 1 and look unlikely to qualify for European competition next term.

“Everyone dreams of coaching a team they have played for,” Vieira told Canal+. “I spent time at Inter and it’s a club I love.

“At Arsenal, on the other hand, I played my best football. Become a Gunners manager in the future? Why not.”

Vieira started his coaching career at MLS side New York City, where he spent two years, before making a move to Nice in 2018.