Perisic: Inter can beat Juventus

Inter forward Ivan Perisic is confident the Nerazzurri have what it takes to take down rivals Juventus on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri currently sit third in the standings and are in line to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

A win over Juventus on Saturday would go a long way to achieving that goal, and while Perisic is aware of Juventus’ strength, he believes Inter can take down the newly crowned champions.

“We know them,” he told Inter TV. “They’ve won the Scudetto for the last eight years.

“They are strong and want to win, but we have the strength to do so. We want to finish third and qualify for the Champions League.

“We must win every match until the end. We are Inter. We are doing well and we are strong, we can and must do this.”

Inter were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against Roma on Saturday, but Perisic is happy with the point given the Nerazzurri’s position in the standings.

“We tried to win but a point is good considering our situation,” he added. “We are third and doing well. We have to continue like this.

“Our goal is to improve [in front of goal] as we are lacking something in the final 20 metres. That’s the only way we can score more goals.”