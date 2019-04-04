Pioli: Too many draws are halting Fiorentina progression

Fiorentina coach Stefano Pioli bemoaned his teams inability to hold onto a lead, after a draw with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A on Wednesday night left the club languishing in mid-table.

As they try to lift themselves closer to the European qualification places, the Viola went ahead twice through German Pezzella and Gerson, only to be pegged back by Giallorossi attackers Nicolo Zaniolo and Diego Perotti.

“We must be close games out and, once again, we have not been able to do so,” Pioli told Radio Rai.

“This is Serie A and if you cannot defend your goal, then you give your opponents the opportunity to catch you.”

However, despite conceding for a seventh consecutive match and registering a 15th draw of the campaign, the 53-year-old remains hopeful that his players will soon start securing three points rather than one.

“I saw a beautiful Fiorentina tonight,” claimed the Italian. “So we can go back to playing at great levels.

“However, too many draws are stopping us progressing and we know it. In the last eight games, there will be five at home and three away, and that must give us confidence.”