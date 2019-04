There were some big results in Serie A this week, and thankfully the FIFpod is back to talk through them all.

Atalanta are into the Champions League places, Empoli are all but relegated, and AC Milan’s troubles continued.

Conor Clancy was at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara and Stadio Paolo Mazza to watch Bologna beat Empoli and Ganoa draw with SPAL and he’s back to be joined, as always, by Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria.